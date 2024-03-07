Cambridge University graduation event for Northampton International Academy primary pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
The primary pupils all passed the eight-week programme with an excellent set of results including several 2:1s and even a first.
The Scholars Programme sees pupils work with PhD tutors in small groups to give them experience of what it is like to study at university. The scheme helps to prepare them for future opportunities and help to break to barrier of access to higher education.
The programme helps to develop written and verbal communication skills, critical thinking and self-efficacy and at the end pupils have a final assignment to complete which is marked using the university grading system.
They celebrated their successes with a special graduation event held at Cambridge University where they were able to learn more about what university is like, meet student ambassadors and celebrate their achievements.
Northampton International Academy headteacher Martin Serráo said: “Well done to our Year 6 learners for doing so well on the Scholars Programme. It’s been great to see them progress and grow in confidence, plus they have had an insight into university life and the opportunities higher education can offer, helping to promote a lifelong love of learning and open up their future choices and aspirations.”
The school has also launched the Year 10 cohort who are working on an academic assignment on anxiety and PTSD and plans are also underway to launch the programme with Key Stage 3 students.
#EMATter school Northampton International Academy is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust.