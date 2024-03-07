Cambridge University graduation event for Northampton International Academy primary pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The primary pupils all passed the eight-week programme with an excellent set of results including several 2:1s and even a first.

The Scholars Programme sees pupils work with PhD tutors in small groups to give them experience of what it is like to study at university. The scheme helps to prepare them for future opportunities and help to break to barrier of access to higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme helps to develop written and verbal communication skills, critical thinking and self-efficacy and at the end pupils have a final assignment to complete which is marked using the university grading system.

Outside Queen's College, Cambridge

They celebrated their successes with a special graduation event held at Cambridge University where they were able to learn more about what university is like, meet student ambassadors and celebrate their achievements.

Northampton International Academy headteacher Martin Serráo said: “Well done to our Year 6 learners for doing so well on the Scholars Programme. It’s been great to see them progress and grow in confidence, plus they have had an insight into university life and the opportunities higher education can offer, helping to promote a lifelong love of learning and open up their future choices and aspirations.”

The school has also launched the Year 10 cohort who are working on an academic assignment on anxiety and PTSD and plans are also underway to launch the programme with Key Stage 3 students.