A Christmas doughnut created by a student from Northampton Saints Foundation has gone on sale at the town’s Butterwick Bakery to help raise money to fund the charity’s work.

The Big Bauble - a doughnut with a pink glaze, festive red sauce and Christmas sprinkles - was designed by Callum who joined the foundation’s Aspire programme, in partnership with Northampton College, in September.

The foundation, which is based at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire support and educate young people, working with them to develop new skills, rebuild their confidence and, where appropriate, encourage them to return to education, training or employment.

Pictured at the launch of The Big Bauble doughnut at Northampton's Butterwick Bakery is student, Callum and foundation ambassadors, Lewis Ludlam and James Grayson

On Monday, alongside Northampton Saints Foundation ambassadors and Saints teammates Lewis Ludlam and James Grayson, Callum was able to see his festive treat on display and join the Butterwick team in serving it to customers.

He said: “I spent a long time looking at Christmas designs and came up with the bauble because I thought it was very Christmassy and features Northampton Saints Foundation colours. I’m really pleased with how it has come out.”

Store manager, Annaliese Brown, said the team at Butterwick Bakery was delighted to be able to support Northampton Saints Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.

She said: “We like to do everything we can to support our local community and Northampton Saints Foundation do incredible work to support young people.

“The doughnut is incredible, and we look forward to selling as many as we can to raise money for the foundation.”

Catherine Deans, Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, said she was grateful for Butterwick Bakery’s support.

She said: “Some of the young people we work with are among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in our community. Times are hard for everybody, but we want to create some positivity and give them every opportunity we can to build positive futures for themselves.”