Cabinet to consider the introduction of requirements for dogs and smoking in public open spaces

On Tuesday, (19th September) WNC will review the Public Spaces Protection Order that is currently in place in Daventry and South Northants areas, with a view to it also covering Northampton area. If approved, the order will come into force on 3 October 2023 until October 2025.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: “Public open spaces should be enjoyed by everyone. By encouraging responsible dog ownership and limiting where people can smoke in certain open spaces such as play areas, we can create a cleaner, safer and more pleasant area for everyone to enjoy.

“The PSPO gives the council the ability to ensure that the public can use and enjoy these public spaces and will help to make West Northamptonshire a better and safer place to live and work.”

The PSPO means dog owners could be fined £100 if they fail to:

pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly

carry the means to pick up after their dog

prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, including children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens

keep their dog on a lead when in Northampton Town Centre, Upton Country Park Phase 2 (the land between Kislingbury and Upton), cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches - when in use for authorised sporting activity

put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer

The order also restricts a person from walking more than four dogs at any one time in a public open space and prohibits smoking in children’s play areas, land near schools, skateparks; tennis courts; multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens.