Busy routes through town remain closed as police appeal for witnesses following inferno that ripped through listed building in Northampton
Police officers and fire investigators are appealing for anyone with information about a large fire in Northampton town centre to come forward.
Emergency services were called to the four-storey building in Bridge Street at 11pm last night (August 22).
Fire crews and police officers remain on the scene this afternoon with both ends of Bridge Street, Mercers Row, Gold Street and Drapery still closed.
The teams are now working to establish the cause of the fire and continue their thorough search of the building.
Anyone who has any information about how the fire may have started is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000522867 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.