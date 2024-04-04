Business community comes together to celebrate a decade of success for My Build Estimate

Construction company My Build Estimate celebrated its 10th anniversary in style with an exclusive party at its newly-renovated offices in Northampton’s Grange Park.
By Laura SmithContributor
Published 4th Apr 2024, 23:54 BST
Clients, colleagues and friends from across Northamptonshire and beyond came together to celebrate the milestone on March 28 – ten years to the day that My Build Estimate was launched by award-winning entrepreneur Parm Bhangal.

The glittering occasion also marked the launch of the new 7,500 sq ft office space, which also houses sister company Bhangals Construction Consultants.

Guests were entertained by a magician, and a DJ, while the catering was provided by Mahirs Experience, the director of which - Harvir Sahota - was one of Parm’s very first clients.

Bhangals Construction Consultants and My Build Estimate CEO Parm Bhangal with his fellow directors

During a heartfelt speech, Parm thanked guests for their continued loyalty and support over the past decade.

He said: “In the early days I tried to do everything myself and thought the business was about me, but it never was about me – it was about all of us.

“I am so humbled to work with so many incredible, talented people, who work tirelessly to support us. We wouldn’t be here without you. Together we can take the business to the next level - the sky is the limit.

“What we have achieved over the past decade isn’t the final destination, it’s a milestone in our journey. I look forward to making the next decade even more extraordinary.”

My Build Estimate was created in 2014 after Bhangals Construction Consultants started receiving enquiries from tradespeople and builders to carry out estimates for construction projects they were working on.

A decade on, My Build Estimate is now one of the UK’s leading estimating firms for the building industry offering an online estimating resource to builders, property developers, architects, private clients and builders’ merchants.

In the last year, My Build Estimate has turned over just under £1.5 million, employed an additional eight employees, and seen its client base grow by 18%.

At the celebration event, surrounded by his family, Parm also paid tribute to his wife, Karen, who is Chief Operating Officer at Bhangals Construction Consultants and has accompanied him on the journey with both companies.

He also mentioned the couple’s two young daughters, who he said continue to inspire him every day.

He said: “Our children make me better and give me my ‘why.’ A big part of running the business has been to show them that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve.”

For more information about Bhangals Construction Consultants visit www.bhangals.co.uk or for My Build Estimate visit www.mybuildestimate.co.uk

