Bus hits scaffolding in Northampton town centre and closes main roads

Several roads in Northampton town centre are currently closed after a bus collided with some scaffolding.

The single vehicle collision took place at 12.50pm earlier this afternoon (June 1). The scaffolding is attached to Cristian Wiles Hairdressing whose windows appear to have been damaged by the smash.

The Wellingborough road junction of St Edmunds street is currently closed on the left turning and St Edmunds street northbound towards town centre is also closed.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The road will be closed for a while. No one has any injuries as a result of the collision."

