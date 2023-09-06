News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Bus fire causing delays on A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough

Nobody is believed to have been on board the bus
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists are facing delays on a stretch of the A45 this morning (Wednesday) because of a fire involving a bus.

Emergency services are at the scene of the westbound carriageway between Rushden and Wellingborough, with a lane closure in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say nobody is believed to have been on board the bus.

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Northants Roads Policing TeamEmergency services at the scene. Credit: Northants Roads Policing Team
Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Northants Roads Policing Team
Most Popular

A force spokesman said: “There are currently tailbacks on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough due to a bus fire.

"Emergency services are on scene, and no-one is believed to have been on board.

“Please find an alternative route if possible.”

Related topics:RushdenA45MotoristsEmergency servicesWellingboroughNorthamptonshire Police