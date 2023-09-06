Bus fire causing delays on A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough
Motorists are facing delays on a stretch of the A45 this morning (Wednesday) because of a fire involving a bus.
Emergency services are at the scene of the westbound carriageway between Rushden and Wellingborough, with a lane closure in place.
Northamptonshire Police say nobody is believed to have been on board the bus.
A force spokesman said: “There are currently tailbacks on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough due to a bus fire.
"Emergency services are on scene, and no-one is believed to have been on board.
“Please find an alternative route if possible.”