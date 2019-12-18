Bus driver taken to hospital following crash at busy junction in Northampton

Various closures remain in place around the Morrison's roundabout in Kettering Road following a bus crash there this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police were called to the roundabout between Kettering Road, Broadmead Avenue and Park Avenue North at around 12.10pm after a collision between the number 21 Uno bus and a black Fiat.

The bus driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution

Traffic manager at Uno Northampton, Jason Ball, told the Chronicle & Echo that CCTV footage had been reviewed of the incident.

He added the driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution while the bus is back at their depot to be assessed.

"It's a major concern but I'm just happy there has been no fatal injuries," he said.

One woman was in shock but no one was injured, however, the bus' front window was shattered and there was substantial damage to traffic lights and a lamppost.

Various road closures around the junction remain in place with traffic being diverted via The Drive.

