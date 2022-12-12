A school has had to close and homes are experiencing issues with water supply due to a burst water main in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Green Oaks Primary Academy and Academy, both in Whiston Road, Kingsthorpe have closed, with children being sent home this afternoon (December 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglian Water is working on a burst water main in the Eastern Avenue North area where residents are experiencing low water pressure.

Greenoaks Primary Academy has closed due to a burst water main in the area.

A statement on the water company’s website says: “We’re working to repair a burst water main so that we can get supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped.

“Supplies are now expected to be restored by 4pm today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad