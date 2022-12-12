Burst water main causing issues to water supply for homes and school closes in Northampton neighbourhood
The issues are expected to be resolved by 4pm
A school has had to close and homes are experiencing issues with water supply due to a burst water main in a Northampton neighbourhood.
Green Oaks Primary Academy and Academy, both in Whiston Road, Kingsthorpe have closed, with children being sent home this afternoon (December 12).
Anglian Water is working on a burst water main in the Eastern Avenue North area where residents are experiencing low water pressure.
A statement on the water company’s website says: “We’re working to repair a burst water main so that we can get supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped.
“Supplies are now expected to be restored by 4pm today.”
Anglian Water says it is not expecting anybody’s water to be off completely, so if any residents have no water at all, they are urged to contact the company on 03457 145 145.