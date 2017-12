Burglars broke into a house in Kettering this week.

The incident happened between 4.30pm on Wednesday (December 13) and 12.30am on Thursday (December 14) in Moorhouse Way.

The offenders managed to break into the house with a jemmy via the back door.

Police have not released details about whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.