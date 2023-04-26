Bundles of books on route to Northampton primary school thanks to business donation

The children from Duston Eldean Primary School received a £400 donation from Northampton based business Commsave, one of the largest and most successful credit unions in the UK.

Paula Page, English Lead at the school, said: “Reading is essential for every child’s success, and supplying rich, engaging texts is a priority in our school. We are using this generous donation to introduce more non-fiction and diverse books for our children to read as part of our school library.

“We will be choosing books that support the topics that are taught at school, that encourage children to read and develop their curiosity and their life-long desire to learn. A huge thank you to Commsave.”

James Richards, Business Development Manager at Commsave, visited the school to meet the children and hand over the donation.

He said: “Seeing the children so excited about the prospect of getting lots of new books was wonderful. We are so happy to have been able to contribute to a vital part of these children’s early academic lives, it has been such a privilege to help, and this is what our Community Fund is all about.”

Freddie, 7: “This is exciting, I like reading to learn about new things.”

Elise, 8: “I love books, because when I read they take me into different worlds.”

Esmay, 8: “It’s great to get some new non-fiction books to fill the shelves.”

Sophie, 6: “I love the pictures in books to help me learn about new things.”

Jared, 8: “I am very excited to see some new books to read.”

This donation was made by Commsave thanks its Community Fund, which was launched by the credit union in July 2022. Since its launch, Commsave has awarded more than £18,000 to charities, communities and causes its staff and members care most about. Commsave members are all invited to submit applications to the company’s Community Fund - just one of the benefits of Commsave membership.