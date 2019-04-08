Building left badly damaged after early morning fire in Northampton town centre

Firefighters were called to a Northampton town centre street in the early hours of the morning after reports of flames coming from above a jewellery shop.

More than a dozen firefighters attended the premises above H Samuel in the Drapery at around 2am this morning.

The crews had to use an aerial ladder to fight the flames on the second floor of the building, bringing it under control by around 4am.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the water used to tackle the flames has caused damage to the H Samuel shop, which is closed today.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is currently not known.