Builder's rallying cry to charities

The national housebuilder, whose South Midlands region is based in Northamptonshire, has re-opened its annual Community Fund for the second half of 2023, with thousands of pounds still to be credited to charities in need of their support.

Miller Homes’ first round of funding was awarded in June 2023, with community groups including schools, mental health charities, sports teams, foodbanks and animal welfare organisations benefiting from the developer’s charity pot.

Applications for the second and final round of funding in 2023 opened on Wednesday 13th September and will close on Wednesday 25th October, with donations up to £2,000 awarded to the successful applicants.

Caroline Chiutare, Nicola Amos and Dr Ahter Amed with David Kennefick of Miller Homes South Midlands

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “Miller Homes is committed to building communities, and a key part of that is to support local services, charities and organisations within the locations in which we build new homes.

“Our aim is to leave a legacy behind us in every area we develop, not just through new homes for residents to live in which stand the test of time, but to give back and invest in communities who can benefit from our financial support.

“The Community Fund enables Miller Homes Midlands to donate £10,000 over the course of the year, but with the first round of funding completed, the second round is the final opportunity for groups to apply via the Miller Homes website for our support in 2023.

“We’d urge anyone who believes their group could benefit from a donation to get in touch as soon as they can to submit their application before the Community Fund closes in October.”