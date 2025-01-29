I’m Britain's oldest chip shop worker at 91 - I’ve served 500,000 portions of chips at my Northampton shop

By Jessica Martin
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:13 BST
Britain's oldest chip shop worker, John Panayis, 91, from Northampton, still hauls 20kg bags of potatoes around his shop and jokes, “If I came back after I died, I’d probably be a fish.”

Britain's oldest chip shop worker is still serving up fish suppers aged 91 and says he has no plans to retire.

John Panayis has spent more than 60 years in the food industry and still regularly hauls 20kg bags of potatoes around his shop while doing 30 hour weeks.

Despite his impressive age, John is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to fry fish and batter sausages at Nick's Plaice in Northampton.

John Panayis at fish and chip shop Nick's Plaice in Northampton.John Panayis at fish and chip shop Nick's Plaice in Northampton.
John Panayis at fish and chip shop Nick's Plaice in Northampton. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

John took over the chippy in 2009 when he was aged 75 and handed over the business to his son Nick five years ago.

John, who has served up around 500,000 portions of chips, had planned to step back but found he missed working so much and was bored at home so he returned to behind the frying counter.

Grandfather-of-four John, of Northampton, said: "I found I couldn't do retirement. How many times can you really mow the lawn and trim the roses?

"I've got to be with people and the work keeps your mind active. I like coming here and I like the customers, they support us and I am very grateful for that. I hope to continue because I feel fine and I have no plans on retiring.

"I'm healthy, my wife is a great cook and I eat the right foods and drink the right wine. I think I've been ill once my whole life. I eat fish and chips at least twice a week. I sometimes have them for breakfast. I've always joked with my family if I came back after I died, I’d probably be a fish.”

Son Nick said: "He's just brilliant. He gives us all inspiration. He has always been a good cook and all the customers love him."

