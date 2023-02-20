Bright Horizons is again one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing!

Great Place to Work®, a global leader on workplace culture, has released its Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list and for the second year running Bright Horizons – which has nurseries in Northampton – has been listed.

It is another fabulous Great Place to Work® honour for Bright Horizons, which sees the employer solutions, back-up care and nursery provider adding yet another accolade to its impressive run of 17 years in the Great Place to Work (super large category). This inclusion for wellbeing continues on from its success last year when it was named then in the first-ever UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing.

The Bright Horizons approach is to embed a culture of trust and understanding which empowers its colleagues to speak up when they need help, and to use the tools and resources they provide to support their wellbeing in and outside of work.

Bright Horizons Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing

Ros Marshall, Managing Director at Bright Horizons UK, said: “We are very proud to receive this important accolade again. All of our services address deeply human needs – wellbeing, learning, inspiration, and the ability to provide for and care for loved ones. Those who choose to work for us and deliver these services are special people who want to make a difference and they take pride in their positive impact on others. This in itself makes the experience of working for Bright Horizons rewarding and means that our people can enjoy collaborating with like-minded colleagues, creating an environment of camaraderie, trust, and respect. We are doing serious and important work. We take pride in what we do, and we never lose sight of the joy and fun in our work.”

Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

The approach by Bright Horizons towards wellbeing has always been holistic, with three intertwined pillars: Emotional, Physical and Financial. In 2022, the company expanded this to include a fourth pillar - Social wellbeing, which supports its colleagues to discover and understand their own drives and sense of social purpose, collaborating and building meaningful relationships whilst remaining true to themselves.

Janine Leightley, HR Director at Bright Horizons, said: “We adopt a very proactive and preventable attitude to championing wellbeing as opposed to looking at it in only a reactive manner. We certainly continue to review our approach, as we believe this is key in our ability to support and engage our people. Our strategy is to embed a culture of trust and understanding that empowers our colleagues to speak up when they need help, and to use the tools and resources we provide to balance their wellbeing in and outside of work.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said: “We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, we’re once again able to showcase the leading organisations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing. A huge congratulations to Bright Horizons for making this prestigious list.”