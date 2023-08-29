Bridge Street in Northampton remains CLOSED seven days on from devastating fire

Seven days on from a huge inferno which ripped through a historical building in Northampton town centre, Bridge Street remains closed.

Bridge Street has been left closed to traffic for the forseeable future, leaving the notorious street looking very sorry for itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week West Northamptonshire Council confirmed that the street “remains closed for vehicles until further notice”.A diversion is in place at St Giles Square to manage traffic and motorists are advised to follow the signs in place.

Bridge Street remains closed to motorists

Pedestrians can still access the road and businesses are open as usual.

Several 999 calls were made to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue at around 11pm last Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled for hours to get the fire under control which ripped through the historic balloon bar which sits next to Fat Cats which also burnt down in 2012.