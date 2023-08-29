News you can trust since 1931
Bridge Street in Northampton remains CLOSED seven days on from devastating fire

Pedestrians can still access the road and businesses are open as usual
Alice Dyer
Alice Dyer
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

Seven days on from a huge inferno which ripped through a historical building in Northampton town centre, Bridge Street remains closed.

Bridge Street has been left closed to traffic for the forseeable future, leaving the notorious street looking very sorry for itself.

Last week West Northamptonshire Council confirmed that the street “remains closed for vehicles until further notice”.A diversion is in place at St Giles Square to manage traffic and motorists are advised to follow the signs in place.

Bridge Street remains closed to motorists
Bridge Street remains closed to motorists
Pedestrians can still access the road and businesses are open as usual.

Several 999 calls were made to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue at around 11pm last Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled for hours to get the fire under control which ripped through the historic balloon bar which sits next to Fat Cats which also burnt down in 2012.

Investigations are ongoing.

