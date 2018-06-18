BREAKING NEWS: Two arrests made in Kingsley murder case

Two people have been arrested and released under investigation following the death of a 34-year-old man in Northampton.

A large-scale investigation is underway, led by Detective Chief Inspector Ally White from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, after 34-year-old Daniel Fitzjohn (pictured) was found with stab wounds in Kingsley last week.

Daniel Fitzjohn.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital and died a short time later.

Mr Ftizjohn was involved in an altercation in the Fairfield News shop in Fairfield Road, Kingsley at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday, June 14.

That was followed by a foot chase in the nearby streets during which he suffered a fatal stab wound.

"Over the weekend two females were arrested - one aged 23, one aged 27 - on suspicion of assisting an offender," said Chief Inspector James Willis.

Chief Inspector James Willis pictured outside Fairfield News speaking with the local PCSO

"They've been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public who may have seen two males in or around the area on the night in question.

"One is a male in his 20s with close-cropped hair, the other is a black or Asian male who was wearing a dark hoodie.

"We'd also like to speak to anybody that may have seen a grey Mini driving erratically in the surrounding area at the time of the offence."

Chief Inspector Willis said the police were treating the stabbing as an isolated incident and that there was no immediate threat to the wider community.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call police on 101 or if you would rather remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111