Drivers have been warned of severe delays on the A45 between Daventry and Northampton after an accident.

The RAC is reporting today, May 12, that the A45 is closed in both directions near to the B4037 turning.

"A45 both ways closed, very slow traffic due to accident, car and bike involved between B4037 and Cavalry Hill. In the roadworks area."

The last update was at 4.20pm.