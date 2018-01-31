BREAKING NEWS: Northampton primary school burgled for second time in two weeks

A Northampton primary school suffered its second break-in in a matter of weeks, with the headteacher describing the burglars as "mindless idiots".

Thieves targeted Vernon Terrace Primary School and Nursery off Billing Road last night, breaking into the office area of the school.

Some of the damage caused during the break-in

During the raid, they attempted to access the safe, stole money collected for Remembrance Day which the Royal British Legion was due to pick up from the school, an office laptop, and they took contributions which were to be put towards school trips for the pupils.

Office furniture and items were left broken and strewn across the floor of the school.

"It's not just the taking of stuff, it's the mindless damage they cause throughout the school," said headteacher Jacqueline Lapsa.

"Some mindless idiots have come in and taken children's money."

Vernon Terrace Primary School and Nursery (Photo: Google)

The headteacher said it wasn't just the stealing items and money being stolen that was upsetting, but also the "mess and distress" caused to the school, its staff, and young pupils.

During the first burglary, two iPads were taken from the school's reception classroom while two doors damaged in the process remain unrepaired.

