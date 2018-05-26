BREAKING NEWS: Murder inquiry launched after death of teenager in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy has died following an incident on a Northampton residential estate last night.

Officers were called to an incident in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, at 6.15pm yesterday (25 May) in which the victim had been injured.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital where sadly he was pronounced dead.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are helping police with their inquiries. One is a 15-year-old boy, one a 16-year-old boy and the third a 38-year-old man. All are from Northampton.

Chief Superintendent Kate Meynell from the force's Public Protection command said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young person lost their life. It happened in daylight at a time when there will have been people around going about their business.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw or heard anything or who knows anything about what happened in Drayton Walk yesterday evening to get in touch.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.