A busy Northampton road has been partially closed after an accident involving two vehicles.

AA Traffic is reporting slow-moving traffic as a result of the accident which took place right outside the Beacon Bingo hall

.

This has resulted in both lanes of Weedon Road being closed as well as the town side of St James Square and part of Glasgow Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said police are at the scene and that no-one seemed to be seriously injured.

More details to follow.

.