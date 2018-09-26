BREAKING NEWS: Boy, 16, arrested after stabbing at Northampton College

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a fight at Northampton College yesterday.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 6.15pm, when a large group of people were involved in an altercation just outside the Booth Lane campus.

During the fight, a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with injuries, though they are not believed to be life threatening or life changing at this time.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 16 year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Several parents have contacted the Chronicle & Echo today to say how concerned they are about sending their sons and daughters into college following the incident.

"One of my boys doesn't want to go in," said one caller.

Principal of Northampton College, Pat Brennan-Barrett, said: “The college is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday, 25 September outside our Booth Lane building.

“Northamptonshire Police are investigating and we are co-operating fully with their enquiries. The safety and security of our students is our number one priority and we are taking every necessary step to ensure that this is not compromised.

“None of our students were hurt in the incident. Staff acted promptly and appropriately, following our robust student safety policy to ensure a serious situation was quickly resolved.”