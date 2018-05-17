BREAKING NEWS: A45 blocked between Northampton and Wellingborough after accident

Drivers are being warned of delays after an accident involving a car and a lorry on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough this morning.

The RAC is reporting that the accident happened near to the Great Doddingotn turn off. There are no details about the seriousness of the accident but emergency service are at the scene.

The RAC's last update at 6.30am said: "Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident, lorry and car involved

"A45 Westbound blocked, stationary traffic due to accident, lorry and car involved at B573 Earls Barton Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off)."