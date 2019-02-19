Breadwinners: Northampton pupils scoop two awards at Subway Design a Sub competition

Two teams from a Northampton sixth-form school have scooped two awards in a contest to design a new Subway sandwich.

Students from Northampton College fought off competition from across England to win the 'most creatve design' and a runner-up spot in the competition.

Bethany Tatnell, 17, and Lucienne Gilmour, 17, with their Selector Sub.

The teams had to come up with their own design and marketing campaign for a brand new six-inch sub or flatbread.

One team, made of students Asieduwa, Chloe, Chiara and Weonika won 'most creative design' with their #Subnergizer sandwich, made with chicken tikka, lettuce, peppers. cheddar cheese, tomato and honey mustard.

Budding sandwich engineer Chloe Walden said: "We’ve really enjoyed the competition from start to finish. It was great to put the business skills we have been learning into practice with a brand that we all know and love. It’s been a brilliant learning experience; pitching in front of the panel from Subway was really nerve-wracking, but such great preparation for the future."

Meanwhile, students Bethany and Lucienne scored a runner up prize for creative design for their Selector Sub, made from chicken tikka, lettuce, cucumber, mayonnaise and tomato.

The teams from Northampton college went up against four other shortlisted teams to pitch their marketing and advertising campaign to a panel of Subway experts on February 11 at Cambridge University.

The winning design, Eat Equilibrato, from Norwich High School, will be brought to life in over 200 Subway stores across England in spring.

Karin KeirBucknall, business studies co-ordinator at Northampton College, said: “Both teams thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with the challenge, it offered them a fantastic opportunity to put the business and marketing skills they have been learning in the classroom into practice in a real-life business environment.