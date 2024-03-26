Brackley Volunteer Car Service receives financial boost thanks to volunteer driver

Dave Scott, one of the 60 volunteer drivers from the Brackley Volunteer Car Service (BVCS), has secured a £1000 donation from John Laing, a leading international investor, where he worked for 41 years prior to his retirement. Dave made an application on behalf of the Car Service to the John Laing Charitable Trust “Make a Difference” scheme where grants can be applied for by retired John Laing employees.
BVCS, now in its 25th year, offers a vital door-to-door car service to community members from Brackley and surrounding villages to ensure they can access NHS services to maintain their health and wellbeing. Passengers who use the service often find public transport difficult due to mobility issues, or there may be no public transport provision available.

SNVB’s Rachel Page, Operations Manager for the project, welcomed the donation and said “We are incredibly grateful to David for securing this donation. The funds will be spent on our new software system which will improve efficiency and enable staff to promote the service making it more accessible to new community members. The Volunteer Car Service is such a vital community resource and relies entirely on donations and other funding initiatives so news of support such as this is always wonderful boost for the service.”

Since his retirement 15 years ago, Dave has been volunteering for BVCS and has racked up an impressive 12, 970 miles. He understands the value of the service where public transport is limited and many customers have mobility issues. He also enjoys the social aspect of engaging with passengers, many of whom have interesting back-stories.

