Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Boardman Road, Kettering, yesterday (Monday).

The offenders broke in through the patio door at the back of the house sometime between 8am and 6pm and stole two bracelets and two rings.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the burglary can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.