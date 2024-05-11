Boy who tragically drowned in incident at Wellingborough Embankment named by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have this afternoon (Saturday, May 11) said that the 17-year-old local boy tragically died after he got into difficulty in the water close to the blue bridge over the Nene.
They have named him as Ronalds Abele. Police and the Northants Telegraph had delayed releasing the news of his death to allow all of his family members to be informed.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just after 1.45pm yesterday (Friday, May 10) following reports that a teenager had got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment.
Firefighters from Rushden and Irthlingborough and a specialist unit from Mereway recovered the boy and he was airlifted to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced deceased.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.