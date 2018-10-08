Boy assaulted in Burton Latimer park

A boy suffered multiple bruises after being assaulted by a man in Burton Latimer’s pocket park.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 4, between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, when a group of boys were playing in the park in Station Road.

While they were playing, a man approached one of the boys, got hold of him by the neck and arm before pushing him towards the river.

The boy suffered bruising to his arms, neck, chest and legs as a result.

The offender is described as a white man of large build, aged between 60 and 70, with grey balding hair and wearing a blue jumper.

He was with a woman at the time who is described as slim, with red hair, also aged between 60 and 70, walking a toy poodle type dog.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.