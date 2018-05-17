Boy, 12, taken to hospital with 'car crash-like' injuries after assault by gang of 20 in Daventry Country Park

A 12-year-old boy who was assaulted by a 20-strong gang in Daventry Country Park was left with injuries likened to those 'sustained in a car crash', according to Northampton General Hospital doctors.

He sustained injuries to his wrist, ribs, neck and throat and while he did not suffer any broken bones, as first feared, he had swelling around his carotid artery causing breathing difficulties.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, May 15, the boy was walking in the park accompanied by an adult when he was set upon by what has been described as a gang of 20 youths.

In the attack, which was filmed on a mobile phone, the boy was punched to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

Doctors have likened his injuries to those of a car crash victim. He required overnight admission to Northampton General Hospital.

Daventry Police are aware of the names of some of the group and patrols in the area of the country park and around the town will increase as enquiries continue.

They are appealing for witnesses and information, which can be reported to Crimestoppers or the police (incident 517 of 15/05/2018) - officer in the case is PC Stuart Rands.