Boughton Lodge Residential Home celebrates The Coronation with a party to remember!

Boughton Lodge Residential Home in Kingsthorpe knows how to throw a party, and The Coronation gave staff and residents the perfect reason to Celebrate!

Boughton Lodge is a small residential home were staff and residents are like one big happy family, and the staff love nothing better than to party with the residents!

The weekend began with The Coronation streamed live onto our big projector screen, making residents feel like they had front row seats for the entire Coronation! The wine was flowing and there was much cheering and flag waving!

Sunday was party day, with residents and staff joining in with party games, and residents families also joined in the fun! We also had our very own Coronation Ceremony for our two oldest residents Pat and Elizabeth, who were crowned King and Queen of Boughton Lodge!

After lunch residents were entertained by Derby's very own King of Rock and Roll, the very talented Ryan Smith, who kept us dancing all afternoon!

On Bank Holiday Monday the party continued for VE Day, there was much singing and more drinkies, then in the afternoon residents were treated to that classic film 'The King and I', to finish off our weekend of celebrations! A fantastic weekend which was a credit to the staff at Boughton Lodge who never take themselves too seriously, and are always ready to throw themselves into fun and games with the residents, and never fail to raise a smile!

1 . UGC-Image-57450 Residents enjoying The Coronation on the big screen! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-57451 Husband and Wife Ron and Janet enjoy a little dance! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-57452 Happy days! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-57454 Elvis is in the building! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

