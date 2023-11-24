Born 2 Perform help celebrate the achievements of disabled people in West Northants

Alongside delivering a captivating performance, Born to Perform will also be talking about living with a disability at the event scheduled to take place between 1pm and 3pm at Sport4Fitness, Fernie Fields Sports & Social Club, Fernie Field, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7BD.

Organised by the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Disable Person’s Forum, the information filled virtual event will be hosted by our very own Paul Meadows who represents his Sends4Dads charity and will see himself and people within the community share their personal stories of living with disabilities.

There will be a selection of partners such as Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) offering free home safety checks, and WNC will be there providing Cost of Living advice. Representatives from Adapt Ability, Northamptonshire’s Childrens Trust, Moulton Leisure Centre and Saints Wheelchair Rugby Team will also be among the many promotional stand holders.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “I am delighted to announce that WNC is marking IPDWD for the fourth consecutive year. People with disabilities are integral members of our diverse communities and contribute significantly to the richness of our lives. I encourage everyone to take part in the celebrations, taking the opportunity to engage with and reflect on the experiences of disabled people.”

WNC is inviting people face to face to enjoy the event collectively in person, and it will be available to watch later via the council’s YouTube channel.