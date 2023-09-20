News you can trust since 1931
Boost for economy and local businesses with a new industrial scheme in West Northamptonshire

West Northamptonshire is receiving much needed new employment space for local business, with the development of a new 22,600 sq ft (2,105 sq m) scheme of small industrial/warehouse units on the edge of the picturesque village of Kislingbury, four miles west of Northampton.
By Samantha NolanContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Construction has just commenced on-site to speculatively develop Bugbrooke Fields Business Park; which is a new 13 unit scheme. The units are available individually or combined and will provide high quality accommodation ranging from 880 sq ft (81.75 sq m) up to 8,800 sq ft (817.52 sq m). The new build units will feature eaves heights of between 4 metres and 5.6 metres, three-phase power and allocated car parking with an EV charging point to each property. The site will also benefit from access controlled gate and security lighting.

The scheme has excellent connectivity being located approximately one mile from the A4500, which provides direct access to Northampton town centre and the M1 at both Junctions 15A and J16.

Richard Baker, a Director of appointed letting agents Prop-Search, said: “There has been a shortage of supply of modern units aimed at the smaller end/local market in the Northampton area – and even further afield - with limited development in the last few years.”

Bugbrooke Fields Business ParkBugbrooke Fields Business Park
“Since being on-site and a ‘soft’ marketing campaign, we have already seen a significant level of enquiries from businesses based in the area seeking new leasehold space, as well as occupiers looking to relocate to the region.”

Bugbrooke Fields Business Park is being developed by an experienced warehouse unit developer following its purchase of the 2.8 acre (1.13 hectare) site and a successful planning application to redevelop it. It is anticipated that the new units will be ready for occupation in Spring 2024.

