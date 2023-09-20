Boost for economy and local businesses with a new industrial scheme in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction has just commenced on-site to speculatively develop Bugbrooke Fields Business Park; which is a new 13 unit scheme. The units are available individually or combined and will provide high quality accommodation ranging from 880 sq ft (81.75 sq m) up to 8,800 sq ft (817.52 sq m). The new build units will feature eaves heights of between 4 metres and 5.6 metres, three-phase power and allocated car parking with an EV charging point to each property. The site will also benefit from access controlled gate and security lighting.

The scheme has excellent connectivity being located approximately one mile from the A4500, which provides direct access to Northampton town centre and the M1 at both Junctions 15A and J16.

Richard Baker, a Director of appointed letting agents Prop-Search, said: “There has been a shortage of supply of modern units aimed at the smaller end/local market in the Northampton area – and even further afield - with limited development in the last few years.”

“Since being on-site and a ‘soft’ marketing campaign, we have already seen a significant level of enquiries from businesses based in the area seeking new leasehold space, as well as occupiers looking to relocate to the region.”