Bomb squad called to Northampton as magnet fishermen discover grenade in river

An area of Northampton town centre has been cordoned off after magnet fishermen discovered a grenade.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the River Nene behind Morrisons in Victoria Promenade at around 10.30am today (September 1).

A force spokeswoman confirmed that a 50 metre cordon has been set up around the area and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has just arrived at the scene to take control of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EOD team is now on the scene.

The EOD will remove the grenade and it will be treated as live until proven otherwise.