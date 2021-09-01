Bomb squad called to Northampton as magnet fishermen discover grenade in river
A cordon has been put in place around the area
An area of Northampton town centre has been cordoned off after magnet fishermen discovered a grenade.
Northamptonshire Police were called to the River Nene behind Morrisons in Victoria Promenade at around 10.30am today (September 1).
A force spokeswoman confirmed that a 50 metre cordon has been set up around the area and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has just arrived at the scene to take control of the incident.
The EOD will remove the grenade and it will be treated as live until proven otherwise.
Update: Police and the EOD have now left the scene after removing the grenade.