UPDATE: The device has been taken away by the EOD after an assessment confirmed it was not live.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Following an assessment, we can confirm that the device found in Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe, was not live and has now been taken away by the EOD.

“Evacuated residents can now return to their homes and we’d like to thank people for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”

Homes in the Central Avenue area have been evacuated.

A bomb squad has been called to a Northampton neighbourhood after reports that a device “suspected to be from one of the World Wars” has been found.

Homes around the Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe area have been evacuated today (March 6) and a cordon has been set up after a device was sound.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe, just after 10.30am today (March 6) following reports that a device, suspected to be from one of the World Wars, had been found.

“Officers from the EOD are on site and a cordon has been set-up in the area.