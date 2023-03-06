News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bomb squad called to Northampton and homes evacuated as device 'suspected to be from World War' found

Houses have been evacuated as a ‘precautionary measure’

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

UPDATE: The device has been taken away by the EOD after an assessment confirmed it was not live.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Following an assessment, we can confirm that the device found in Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe, was not live and has now been taken away by the EOD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Evacuated residents can now return to their homes and we’d like to thank people for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”

Homes in the Central Avenue area have been evacuated.
Homes in the Central Avenue area have been evacuated.
Homes in the Central Avenue area have been evacuated.
Most Popular

A bomb squad has been called to a Northampton neighbourhood after reports that a device “suspected to be from one of the World Wars” has been found.

Homes around the Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe area have been evacuated today (March 6) and a cordon has been set up after a device was sound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Central Avenue, Kingsthorpe, just after 10.30am today (March 6) following reports that a device, suspected to be from one of the World Wars, had been found.

“Officers from the EOD are on site and a cordon has been set-up in the area.

“Houses in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated by officers as a precautionary measure.”

NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police