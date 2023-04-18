News you can trust since 1931
Body of a man recovered from river in Towcester, police confirm

Emergency services attended the scene after reports of a man in the water

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 18th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:22 BST

The body of a man has been recovered from Silverstone Brook in Towcester, police have confirmed.

Firefighters and police officers attended the scene after receiving reports of a man in the water just before 4pm today (April 18).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and have sadly recovered the man from the water.

The body of a man has been found in Silverstone Brook in Towcester, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed this evening (April 18).
“Formal identification has yet to take place but procedures to identify the man are on-going.”

More to follow.

