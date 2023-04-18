The body of a man has been recovered from Silverstone Brook in Towcester, police have confirmed.

Firefighters and police officers attended the scene after receiving reports of a man in the water just before 4pm today (April 18).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and have sadly recovered the man from the water.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but procedures to identify the man are on-going.”