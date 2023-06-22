For the first time ever, hit theatre tour Bluey’s Big Play will visit the UK following sell-out shows across Australia and the US and will arrive at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Thursday 6 to Saturday 9 June 2024.

Bluey’s Big Play, a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy® award-winning children’s television series produced by Ludo Studio which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies, will hit the road in December this year and tour the UK and Ireland until summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Bluey’s Big Play will go on sale on Friday 30 June at 10am. The tour will visit iconic venues across the UK including a Christmas run at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London from 20th December. For more information and presale tickets for Bluey fans visit blueylive.com.

Bluey's Big Play comes to the Derngate stage next year. Photo credit: Madison Square Gardens

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and Mum & Dad Bandit and Chilli, as they’ve never seen them before, as Bluey & Her family embark on their first live theatre show, made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions at BBC Studios Live Entertainment said: “Following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show in the US and in Australia, we are so excited to bring Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to fans across the UK and Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to UK and Ireland audiences premiering at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in December,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company. “The response to the show from fans across Australia and the U.S.A has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for UK families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."

Ben Hatton, SVP of Arts and Entertainment for Cuffe and Taylor said: "We are truly honoured to be presenting Bluey's Big Play alongside our esteemed partners. This phenomenal show brings the beloved characters of Bluey to life on stage, and we cannot contain our excitement for audiences to experience the magic and joy it will bring”.

The stage show has enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. The tour is currently in the US where it’s played at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the iconic Chicago Theatre. A Canadian tour was also announced earlier this year. Bluey’s Big Show has been seen by nearly 1 million fans worldwide.

Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its consecutive fourth AACTA Best Children’s Programme award to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ratings hit, Bluey is the #1 children’s show in Australia, #1 on Disney Junior in the UK, and the #1 rated show on CBeebies in the UK. Bluey also remains popular on Disney+, which has first-window broadcast rights for Bluey in the UK. Ten new episodes of the beloved animated series will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 12 July.