Bluetongue restriction zone extended to West Northamptonshire

Following a positive case in Buckinghamshire on the border of West Northamptonshire, the bluetongue restriction zone has been expanded to include West Northants as of October 25.

This means that farmers across the area must now following restrictions on moving animals to help control the spread of the disease.

Anyone can check whether they fall within the restriction zone using DEFRA’s interactive map on their website at www.defra.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=514ec88edec74575958d860f0196d2ea

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease transmitted by midges, affecting ruminants such as sheep, cattle, goats, and deer, as well as camelids like llamas and alpacas. Cases of the BTV3 strain of bluetongue have been confirmed across the East of England. The disease does not affect humans, horses, or pigs.

Farmers who suspect a case must report it to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately by calling 03000 200 301. Symptoms vary among affected animals but can include fever, lesions, redness around the mouth, eyes, nose, or above the hooves, excessive salivation, and nasal discharge. In some cases, animals may show few or no symptoms.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “We understand that this is a concerning time for our farmers, but these restrictions have been put in place by the APHA to prevent further cases and halt the spread of this infectious disease. I encourage everyone who may be impacted to review the guidance available, stay up to date on the latest information and take necessary precautions to protect their livestock.”

Useful information for farmers:

Ruminant Health & Welfare and the NFU website contain practical and up to date information.

Current information about the BTV3 vaccination.

Farmers can apply for a licence to exempt a specific movement from Bluetongue restrictions. DEFRA advise to allow at least 5 days for the licence application to be processed. Complex and high-risk movements will need extra time to process.