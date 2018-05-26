Blisworth company welcome detection dogs for face-to-face with four-legged heroes

Staff at a Blisworth Asbestos Consultancy company have been welcomed some of the keenest noses on four legs to their offices as part of their charity work.

Ensafe Consultants hosted the visit by the Medical Detection Dogs to help raise awareness and funds.

The hero hounds help detect diseases, including cancer and Parkinson’s, using their superior sense of smell.

Away from sample testing, Ensafe laboratory analyst, Jayde Smith, trains the sniffer dogs to save and transform lives.

Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease and it is at the forefront of the research into the fight against cancer and helping people with life-threatening diseases.

Jayde introduced the charity to fellow Ensafe employees who found out more about the Buckinghamshire based charity and observed a demonstration by the cancer and Parkinson’s detection dogs.

Claire Guest, CEO of Medical Detection Dogs, said: “We are so grateful to Ensafe Consultants for welcoming us in to talk to staff.

“We receive no government funding, so we rely completely on the generosity of individuals and businesses like Ensafe to progress our potentially life-saving research.

“Our bio detection dogs are trained to detect the early onset of devastating diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and malaria.

“Our aim is to help develop tests to catch these diseases early when treatment is most effective.

“Thousands of people die each year from cancer alone who could be saved with more reliable, more effective tests.

“We also place alert assistance dogs with individuals with long-term, life-threatening diseases such as type 1 diabetes, to help them manage their condition, improving their quality of life immeasurably.

“With support from organisations like Ensafe, we can make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of people in the UK and beyond.”

Jon Clements, Commercial Director of Ensafe, said: “It was great to welcome the Medical Detection dogs and their handlers to Ensafe.

“It was fascinating to hear about the vital role these amazing animals perform in helping to detect diseases and save lives.”