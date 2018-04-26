Blisworth-based business answers DIY SOS

A Blisworth-based business has helped the BBC DIY SOS team create a dream home for a disabled dad and his family.

Ensafe Consultants provided its asbestos survey services for free as part of the latest project being filmed for the BBC TV’s home renovation programme.

Staff at the Northamptonshire company were so moved by the story of Darren, 39, who was a volunteer roofer on a previous DIY SOS build, they helped with the project.

Jon Clements, Commercial Director of Ensafe, said: “Darren’s story was heartbreaking to hear so we were delighted to have been able to assist the DIY SOS team with this poignant project and help such a deserving family.

“It is one of the many ways Ensafe supports worthy causes and charities both locally and UK wide.

“We are proud to have been a part of this and it was great for the Ensafe team to meet Darren, his family and the DIY SOS team on location.”

Ensafe didn’t hesitate to help on hearing of Darren’s plight.

He was married to childhood sweetheart Sarah and is dad to Harvey, 14, step-dad to Mike, 24 and adopted dad of Oliver, 17, who is severely disabled.

Dad Darren suffered from a bad back for years and underwent multiple surgeries to fix his herniated discs.

Tragically, after returning to work in the summer of 2017, he developed complications and was left paralysed from the waist down and unable to walk.

Following three months of rehab he returned to the family home in Hull in a wheelchair in December where he had to share Oliver’s downstairs bedroom and sleep in a hospital bed – separated from his wife and struggling for space.

Tragedy struck again on Boxing Day when Darren’s wife Sarah suddenly died in their home.

Since then the boys and Darren have been living in emotional trauma with wheelchair-bound dad now the single main carer for the family and physically unable to cope in a house that was not equipped for the situation.

The DIY SOS team stepped in to help after hearing that Darren was unable to get upstairs to visit the boys or have his own space to grieve.

Viewers will be able to tune in to see the programme, which will be broadcast at a future date to be decided.