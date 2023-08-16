Blaze in open field in Northampton believed to have been started deliberately, according to fire service

A fire in an open field in Northampton is believed to have been started deliberately, according to the fire service.

Firefighters were called to Spinney Hill, close to the entrance of Bradlaugh Fields, on Tuesday (August 15), just after 5pm, where they found branches and shrubbery alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the open at Spinney Hill in Northampton just after 5pm on August 15.

Firefighters used wildfire backpacks to put out the field fire in Northampton. Photo: Twitter/Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

“A crew from The Mounts attended and found a small quantity of branches and shrubbery were on fire close to the entrance to Bradlaugh Fields.

“Firefighters used two wildfire backpacks to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further. They returned to the station at 6pm.

“This is believed to be a deliberately started fire.”