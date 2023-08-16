News you can trust since 1931
Blaze in open field in Northampton believed to have been started deliberately, according to fire service

Branches and shrubbery were alight
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST

A fire in an open field in Northampton is believed to have been started deliberately, according to the fire service.

Firefighters were called to Spinney Hill, close to the entrance of Bradlaugh Fields, on Tuesday (August 15), just after 5pm, where they found branches and shrubbery alight.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the open at Spinney Hill in Northampton just after 5pm on August 15.

Firefighters used wildfire backpacks to put out the field fire in Northampton. Photo: Twitter/Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.Firefighters used wildfire backpacks to put out the field fire in Northampton. Photo: Twitter/Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Firefighters used wildfire backpacks to put out the field fire in Northampton. Photo: Twitter/Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.
“A crew from The Mounts attended and found a small quantity of branches and shrubbery were on fire close to the entrance to Bradlaugh Fields.

“Firefighters used two wildfire backpacks to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further. They returned to the station at 6pm.

“This is believed to be a deliberately started fire.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or visit https://forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers.

