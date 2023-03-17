Blaze at abandoned Overstone Hall in Northamptonshire as firefighters on scene

UPDATE: A fire service spokesman said: “We still have three fire engines and an aerial appliance at Overstone Hall. Crews are still containing a fire that is continuing to burn within the roof.

“Local residents may see smoke until the late afternoon/evening and we recommend keeping doors and windows closed.”

A fire has taken hold of an abandoned hall in Northamptonshire this morning (Friday March 17).

Firefighters are on scene at Overstone Hall as smoke is billowing from the building.

The fire service says crews are “making progress” in containing the fire to the rear of the building, but is urging residents to keep doors and windows shut.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently attending a fire at Overstone Hall. There is smoke issuing from the building and we would recommend that nearby residents keep windows and doors closed.

“Five appliances are on scene and crews are making progress containing the fire to the rear of the building.”

The fire at Overstone Hall.

A fire service spokesman added: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at Overstone Hall just after 7.30am today (March 17).

“On arrival crews found smoke issuing from the back of the building and discovered that the first floor and roof of the disused building were on fire.

“Using hose reel jets and main jets, crews have made good progress in ensuring that the fire is so far contained to the back of the building.”