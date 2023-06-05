Black Fire Ale takes the top prize at the Northampton Beer Festival
Teams of judges were arranged on Friday 2nd June to judge beers in the 8 styles that CAMRA identifies for real ale. They also judge real cider which is cider made without any additional sweeteners or flavours being added.Judges were given plenty of water and cheese crackers so that their palates remained fresh during the judging and different teams judged each style before a Champions Table decided on the overall winner.
So here are the results:
Beer Style Brewery Name of BeerSession Bitters Great Oakley Wot's Occurring 3.9%Session Pale/Golden Rockingham Daredevil 3.9%Premium Bitters Digfield Mad Monk 4.8%Premium Pale/Golden Great Oakley Gobble 4.5%Session Stouts Nene Valley Egyptian Cream 4.5%Strong Stouts Towcester Mill Black Fire 5.2%Red,Brown,Old Ales Great Oakley Delapre Dark 4.6%Barley Wines, Strong Ales Pot Belly Piggin' Strong Ale 13%
The overall Champion Beer of the Festival was Towcester Mill's Black Fire Stout.The overall Champion Cider of the Festival was Harefield's Craft Ciders Coopers Barrel 5.3%
Congratulations to all the winners!