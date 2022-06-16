Biker injured in rush-hour collision blocking main commuter route into Northampton

Police say a motorbike rider was injured in a crash which blocked one of the main routes into Northampton during rush hour on Thursday (June 16).

A bike and car were in collision at around 8am at the junction of the A508 Kingsthorpe Road, Balfour Road and St Andrew’s Road at around 8am.

Traffic heading into town is tailing back from Kingsthorpe Hollow to Boughton Green Road.

Thursday morning's crash happened at the A508 junction in Kingsthorpe Hollow

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “East Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene after reports of injuries to the motorcyclist, although we do not have information about how serious these are.