Biker in his 70s dies on ride out with pals on A43 between Kettering and Northampton

Crash investigators have revealed a man in his 70s died on a Sunday motorcycle ride with pals on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Sunday (September 25).

Northamptonshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses after the rider of a distinctive red Indian Scout Bobber bike collided with the central reservation near Walgrave at around 1.05pm.

A spokesman said: “The motorcycle was travelling with a group of others towards Northampton when it became unbalanced for reasons not yet known.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s died on the A43.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This caused the rider, a man in his 70s, to fall from the motorcycle and collide with the central reservation. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage of the collision itself.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000558665.