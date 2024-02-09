Biggest fundraising event of the year aims to help change lives
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the charity arm of Northampton Saints, the Foundation use the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire, support and education thousands of people each year, through their social inclusion and education programmes.
Financially independent from the club, the Foundation must raise over £500,000 this year, to continue their life changing work.
In its fourth year, Foundation Day which takes place on Good Friday, has seen tremendous support from the entire Northampton Saints squad and fans, with last year’s event raising over £50,000.
This year, Keepmoat, a leading UK house builder renowned for delivering high-quality homes, are supporting the day, helping to highlight the opportunities and support for people in the community. With tickets now on sale on Northampton Saints website, fans can anticipate fundraising activities in the village run by Foundation students, Saints players signing items for donations, and an exciting half time activation.
A special raffle and auction will also take place, featuring one-off items and exclusive experiences, donated, and signed by Saints players to raise further funds.
Over the past academic year, over 6,000 individuals across Northampton, Corby, Milton Keynes, and Ipswich actively participated in Foundation initiatives, which have helped support their physical, mental health and well-being.
With an NHS England survey reporting in November 2023, that 1 in 5 children and young people are suffering from a probable mental health disorder, the Foundation are seeing a rise in demand for their programmes.
Catherine Deans, Managing Director at Northampton Saints Foundation explains “Young people today face unprecedented challenges, in education, in healthcare, in employment prospects and are affected by rising living costs, and strained mental health services”.
“We must expand our reach to ensure every young person that needs our support can access it. On Foundation Day, the more money we raise, the more support we can support. I would encourage everyone to purchase their tickets and join in the fun.”
Tickets for the day can be purchased by visiting Northampton Saints ticketing website HERE. Every individual who makes a donation to the Foundation when purchasing their ticket to the game on 29 March 2024, will be entered into a draw to win a Christmas party table for 10 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Garden, generously donated by Levy UK + Ireland.