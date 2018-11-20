Benefits of University of Northampton's Waterside move to be discussed at council meeting

Councillors will be casting their eyes over the impact the new Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton is having on the town.

It is the latest in a series of scrutiny panels by Northampton Borough Council, and comes just a week after negative headlines were created by the setting off of fireworks by students at the new campus accommodation.

Two people sustained injuries as a result of the fireworks being set off at Waterside, with one person suffering from minor burns and another victim injuring their leg. No arrests have yet been made.

Councillors on the committee which is discussing the move will be given written answers from a host of questions submitted to various organisations across the town.

This includes the university policing team, ran by Northamptonshire Police, as well as representatives of the University itself.

One of the five members of the policing team, Sergeant Lorna Clarke, lists the ‘increased tensions’ of residents off the New South Bridge Road entrance to the University, who she says have raised several complaints with police and the University about parking and anti-social behaviour.

But the move will also examine the benefits of the university’s move, such as footfall for Northampton town centre businesses. The panel is also set to hear about the impact on housing, both for students and for residents.

The meeting takes place at The Guildhall at 6pm on Thursday (November 22), and is open to members of the public to attend.