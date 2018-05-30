Beer festival set to return to Northampton park

This weekend will seen the return of the Northampton County Beer Festival with more than 250 enticing drinks available to try.

Taking place in Becket's Park for the second consecutive year, it will feature 175 different cask ales, 75 ciders, a wide range of craft beers, wine and spirits.

The festival will kick off at Friday lunchtime and run until 6pm on Sunday.

Co-organiser Alaric Neville, director of the Phipps NBC brewery, said: "The county boasts one of the highest number of independent drink producers in the UK per head of population and unlike other beer festivals, the Becket's Park event is primarily a showcase for local county businesses."

In addition, the event will feature live music on two stages and a range of street food stalls to sustain those attending over the weekend.

The event first started in 1974 in the old bus station in Derngate and has grown to become one of the largest beer festivals in the Midlands.

Gates open at 12pm each day, with last orders by 10:30pm. The festival closes at 6pm on Sunday.

Entry is £5 and drinkers get a refundable branded glass.

Sunday is £4 to enter with CAMRA members getting a discount entry.