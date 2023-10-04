Become a volunteer with us and join the friendly service where everybody wins
Here’s what some of our other volunteers have said about their visits for us. "It makes me happy to see that I’ve made a difference" "It is enriching" “When I work I feel there is something missing and I find this in volunteering” “After I lost my husband I had time on my hands and I wanted to give back to my community”
Community Companions certainly makes an impact, enabling individuals who are caring for their loved ones whilst trying to juggle other responsibilities, to get some time and space for themselves.
In 2021 there were 70,000 carers within our county. Being a carer can leave you feeling mentally and physically exhausted, isolated and unable to partake in activities that many of us take for granted. Again, that’s where our volunteers who make a regular visit to someone in their local area come in. If you would like to join our existing team and gain a sense of satisfaction and feel genuinely valued for the contribution you make, we’d be delighted to hear from you.
We can offer visits that suit you, whether you have other commitments, are working full or part-time, are retired, have been made redundant or would like to build some experience for a change of career or have perhaps not been working for some time. The service is flexible in as much as we are looking for volunteers who have some time to offer between 9am and 9pm, 7 days a week.
Call Emma, Kaysha or Adam on 01933 677907, email us [email protected] or as one of our volunteers said go online at https://www.northamptonshire-carers.org/community-companions-volunteer and ‘click on that volunteer button’.