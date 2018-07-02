Barriers set to be added to NPH car parks in Northampton to 'increase security'

Barriers are set to be added to a number of residential car parks in Northampton to increase security.

As part of an ongoing programme to upgrade the existing housing stocks, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has submitted planning applications proposing to install car park barriers to seven existing car parks.

It would see the installation of a single access barrier to provide control access to the car parks.

The car parks selected are at St Luke’s House on Lower Harding Street; Abbey House on Abbey Street; St John’s House on St Andrews Street; St Barnabas House on Lower Harding Street; St Mark House on Herbert Street, St Stephen’s House on Grafton Street and Melbourne House on Melbourne Road.

A similar proposal was approved at Woodstock, off Billing Road, last month.

Although NPH is Northampton Borough Council’s management agent, the parcels of land in question are owned by the council.

Normally applications on council-owned land are determined by the planning committee, but because of the minor nature of the proposals, councillors are set to delegate authority to the Head of Planning to determine the applications.

The decision to delegate power is set to be made by planning committee on Tuesday evening at The Guildhall.