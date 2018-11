A bank card was stolen in a Wellingborough burglarly before later being fraudulently used.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the incidents.

The card was stolen from a house in Grange Road, Wellingborough, on Sunday, October 7.

It was later used fraudulently at McDonald’s in Kettering.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.